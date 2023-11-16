Maxey recorded 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to Boston.

Maxey delivered his second-worst scoring mark of the season Wednesday, and he also saw the end of his four-game run with at least 25 points following a subpar shooting performance -- though it must be noted he was facing one of the best defensive backcourts in the league featuring Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Maxey should deliver a better outing against the Hawks on Friday.