76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Keeps rolling vs. Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey produced 35 points (13-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over the Warriors.
Maxey propelled the Sixers to a last-minute victory, leading his team in points and made threes. The star point guard has been on a tear lately, pouring in 35 or more points in each of his last three matchups, racking up three total blocks and five steals over this brief stretch.
