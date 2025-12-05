Maxey produced 35 points (13-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over the Warriors.

Maxey propelled the Sixers to a last-minute victory, leading his team in points and made threes. The star point guard has been on a tear lately, pouring in 35 or more points in each of his last three matchups, racking up three total blocks and five steals over this brief stretch.