Maxey amassed 28 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one block across 42 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 win over the Hornets.

After scoring 40 points in Wednesday's season-opening win over Boston, Maxey recorded a game-high 28 points against Charlotte. The star point guard also led all players in assists and has dished out 15 through two games. The Sixers have plenty of mouths to feed, but Maxey should continue to serve as the team's top option on the offensive end while Joel Embiid -- who posted 20 points in 20 minutes -- remains on a minutes restriction.