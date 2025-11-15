76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Nets 31 points with four steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey totaled 31 points (13-31 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pistons.
Maxey was coming off a 5-for-17 shooting performance, so it was nice to see him get things back on track Friday with a more efficient scoring effort. The 25-year-old point guard leads the league in total minutes (484.3) and he ranks second in points (384) and triples (46).
