Maxey finished with 31 points (11-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 Play-In Game victory over Orlando.

Maxey continued his dominant season, scoring a game-high 31 points, lifting the 76ers to an emphatic victory. Despite being without Joel Embiid (appendicitis), Philadelphia was able to get the job done over a disappointing Magic outfit. Although Boston will go into the first-round series as firm favorites, Maxey will certainly be giving it his all in the hopes of causing an upset.