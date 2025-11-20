76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey is probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks with a right quadriceps contusion.
Maxey is a little banged up for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but the star guard is expected to push through it. During the 76ers' 121-112 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday, Maxey produced 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 39 minutes.
