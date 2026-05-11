76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Puts up 17 points in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey finished Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.
The 76ers didn't put up much of a fight in Game 4 on Sunday, but Maxey at least managed to put up at least 17 points for the 10th time in 11 playoff games. The superstar guard took another step forward for Philadelphia in 2025-26, averaging a career-high 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 38.0 minutes per tilt over 70 regular-season games.
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