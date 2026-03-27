76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey (finger) is questionable for Saturday's game in Charlotte.
It was reported on March 10 that Maxey would be re-evaluated in three weeks, which would have ruled him out for the rest of March, but he appears to be ahead of schedule. If Maxey is cleared to return, Quentin Grimes would likely head back to the second unit and Cameron Payne's minutes would see a sizeable dip.
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