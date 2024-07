The Jazz acquired the rights to Koprivica from the Clippers as part of Thursday's Russell Westbrook-Kris Dunn swap, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Koprivica was drafted with the 57th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Pistons, and then his draft rights were later traded to the Clippers in 2023, so this is the third time he's been traded despite never playing in the league. It seems unlikely that he'll be leaving his team in Serbia any time soon.