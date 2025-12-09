Head coach Doc Rivers said Green (shoulder) didn't participate in practice Tuesday, though there's a chance he could return Thursday against Boston, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green sustained a left shoulder contusion in Friday's loss to the 76ers and is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest. While his absence from practice doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Thursday, his status will be worth monitoring. If the sharpshooter remains sidelined, Gary Trent, Gary Harris and Kyle Kuzma are candidates for increased roles.