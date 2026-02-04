default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Green amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Bulls.

After a quiet three-game stretch in which Green had scored just 13 combined points, the fourth-year guard found his rhythm again from long distance. Green has supplied multiple three-pointers in nine of his last 11 games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards and 2.0 assists over that span while shooting 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.

More News