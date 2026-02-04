Green amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Bulls.

After a quiet three-game stretch in which Green had scored just 13 combined points, the fourth-year guard found his rhythm again from long distance. Green has supplied multiple three-pointers in nine of his last 11 games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards and 2.0 assists over that span while shooting 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.