Green (nose) logged 15 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers and finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal.

Back in action after missing just over two weeks while he recovered from surgery to repair a fractured nose, Green claimed a spot in Milwaukee's rotation and was a team-worst minus-11 during his time on the court. The two-way rookie likely won't find himself in the Milwaukee rotation much longer, as the Bucks should get at least one of Jrue Holiday (ankle), Khris Middleton (wrist), Pat Connaughton (calf), Grayson Allen (ankle) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) back from injury as soon as Friday's game in Philadelphia.