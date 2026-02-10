Green recorded 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Monday's 118-99 loss to the Magic.

The recent scoring surge for Green continues as he scored in double figures for a fourth straight game. Over that stretch, Green is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 made threes per game. His usage wasn't impacted by the newly-signed Cam Thomas making his Bucks debut. It's hard to imagine Green taking a backseat in the rotation while shooting this well from the field.