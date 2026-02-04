This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Portis (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans.
Portis will be sidelined for his second straight game with his next chance to return coming Friday against the Pacers. Portis' name has surfaced in the rumor mill, but it's unclear if the Bucks are simply being cautious with this injury.