Portis finished Sunday's 101-89 win over the Celtics with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes.

Portis has registered a double-double in four straight games and five times over the Bucks' six playoff contests so far. The Bucks will likely continue to start Portis as long as Khris Middleton (knee) remains sidelined, so it doesn't appear like the seventh-year forward's production will be limited any time soon.