Bucks' Bobby Portis: Won't play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Portis (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Portis is up against a quick turnaround if he wants to return to action Wednesday versus the Pelicans. Pete Nance should be thrust into a big role in the frontcourt Tuesday, with Gary Trent also being an option for some playing time at power forward.