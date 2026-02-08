Thomas has agreed to a deal with the Bucks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Thomas was waived by the Nets on Thursday after the team was unable to find a trade partner to unload him. Shortly after clearing waivers, Thomas has agreed to a deal to join Milwaukee, a team struggling with depth at the guard positions. Coming off two straight seasons in which he averaged over 22 points per game, Thomas had seen a decreased role in Brooklyn through 24 games this season, averaging 15.6 points in 24.3 minutes per contest. In Milwaukee, Thomas should see a substantial role in the backcourt alongside Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter, and he should see plenty of looks offensively, especially while Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains sidelined.