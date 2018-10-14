Bucks' Christian Wood: Secures roster spot
Wood secured a roster spot with the Bucks on Saturday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Wood made a strong impression throughout summer league and the preseason, and the Bucks ultimately chose to keep him over Tyler Zeller. In four preseason games, Wood averaged 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds across 19.2 minutes. He also shot 66.7 percent from the field and went 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc. He likely won't play a role conducive to significant fantasy production this season, however, considering the presence of Brook Lopez, John Henson, Thon Maker and Ersan Ilyasova.
