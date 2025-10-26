Anthony (illness) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cavaliers.

Anthony took on an expanded role in Friday's win over the Raptors, finishing with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes. His playing time appeared poised to stay elevated with Kevin Porter (ankle) sidelined, but if Anthony is unable to go, Ryan Rollins will be tasked with handling the majority of the point guard duties.