Bucks' Cole Anthony: Probable for Wednesday
Anthony is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.
Anthony twisted his left ankle during Tuesday's win over the Bulls, but it's not expected to keep him out of Wednesday's contest. Check back closer to tipoff for official confirmation on Anthony's status.