Trent finished Friday's 122-116 win over the Raptors with 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes.

Trent was one of three Bucks players to score 20-plus points in Friday's win, and most of his damage came from deep with four triples. The eight-year pro is off to a night start to the season, averaging 18.5 points while going 9-for-22 from deep through the first two games. Trent's role in the offense could expand even more if Kyle Kuzma is sidelined due to an ankle sprain that he sustained in the fourth quarter of Friday's game.