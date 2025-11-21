Trent ended Thursday's 123-114 overtime loss to Philadelphia with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Head coach Doc Rivers experimented with his lineup in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin), starting Trent over Bobby Portis to begin the second half. Trent should certainly have more opportunities to produce while Antetokounmpo is on the shelf, making him worth a look in deep category leagues for the time being. For the season, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 10.3 points, 2.0 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 16 games.