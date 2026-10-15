Jones accumulated 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason loss to Chicago.

Jones went scoreless across 17 combined minutes in his first two preseason appearances but made the most of extended playing time Wednesday. The Marquette product was the only player to eclipse the 20-point mark, providing a major scoring boost off the bench. Signed to a two-way deal, Jones is likely to spend much of the regular season with the G League's Wisconsin Herd.