Bucks' Kevin Porter: Available to play
Porter (oblique) is available to play Wednesday against the Pelicans.
Porter will shed his questionable tag and is all set to return from a six-game absence. He may face restrictions in his first game back, but his usage could be through the roof while Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is on the shelf.