Porter tallied 22 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 40 minutes during the Bucks' 111-102 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Porter led the Bucks on Thursday in assists and finished in scoring behind Bobby Portis (24 points), though the former was responsible for seven of 16 turnovers. Porter's 13 dimes tied a season-high that he set Dec. 11 against the Celtics, and he is enjoying an expanded role during the continued absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). In the eight games since returning in late November due to knee and ankle injuries, Porter has averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 2.3 steals over 33.2 minutes per game.