Porter posted 23 points (10-20 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 105-99 win over the Pacers.

Porter joined the starting five in his second outing back from a six-game absence due to a right oblique strain and stuffed the stat sheet. While the 25-year-old guard struggled mightily from three-point range, he still racked up a game-high 23 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the third time over nine outings since the beginning of January. He also led Milwaukee in assists and steals. Porter has dished out 17 dimes while supplying eight swipes over his last two appearances.