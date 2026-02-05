Porter generated 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and five steals across 29 minutes of Wednesday's 141-137 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Porter made his return from a six-game absence due to an oblique injury, and while he came off the bench, the point guard made major contributions. He was one of six Bucks players to score 15 points, and he tied for the team high in assists. Porter's five steals tied a career high, and it was the third time he had hit the milestone in his six-year NBA career.