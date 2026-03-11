Kuzma tallied 33 points (12-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to Phoenix.

Kuzma remained in the starting lineup Tuesday and proved that he belonged by leading Milwaukee in the scoring department. He drilled six triples for the first time through 59 games this season and also offered up contributions on the opposite end of the court after being held without either a steal or block in his previous four showings. Kuzma is now averaging 18.5 points over his last six games.