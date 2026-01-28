Kuzma didn't return to Tuesday's 139-122 loss to the 76ers due to a left quadricep cramp, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. He finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

Kuzma exited Tuesday's contest with 4:16 remaining in the fourth quarter and was unable to return. The 30-year-old forward scored in double figures for a second consecutive contest and dished out a season-high mark in assists, albeit in a losing effort. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Wizards.