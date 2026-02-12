Kuzma registered 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Orlando.

Kuzma had attempted just eight shots over 49 total minutes across his previous two games, but he matched that number before halftime Wednesday, benefiting from Ryan Rollins' (foot) absence. With more opportunities flowing his way, Kuzma was noticeably more involved in the offense. If Rollins remains sidelined Thursday in Oklahoma City, Kuzma should once again see an expanded role.