Kuzma tallied 31 points (13-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over the Celtics.

Kuzma delivered a season-high 31 points and did so in an efficient manner, knocking down 76.5 percent of his tries from the field. He combined with Bobby Portis for 58 of Milwaukee's 116 points on the night, which was good enough to take down Boston. Kuzma has found his name in the starting lineup in two straight games, but that's expected to change soon as AJ Green (shoulder) nears a return.