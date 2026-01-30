Kuzma ended Thursday's 109-99 loss to the Wizards with 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes.

Kuzma failed to connect from beyond the arc, but he posted a serviceable shooting line and fell one rebound shy of a double-double. His production across the board has noticeably improved over his last three performances, averaging 15.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 34.0 minutes during this hot stretch. The Bucks will need to continue to lean heavily on Kuzma while Giannis Antetokounmpo recovers from a calf injury.