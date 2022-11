Connaughton (illness) will not play in Friday's tilt against the Cavaliers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Connaughton just returned from a lengthy absence to make his debut earlier this week, logging just 14 and 16 minutes in his two appearances. In his absence, Jevon Carter and Wesley Matthews should handle larger roles. Connaughton's next chance to play will come Sunday against Dallas.