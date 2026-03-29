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Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to left calf soreness, though he has a chance to make his return for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Sunday. He's averaged just 5.1 minutes per game in March, but with Milwaukee eliminated from playoff contention, Antetokounmpo could see a bump in minutes over the final games of the regular season, assuming he's healthy enough to suit up.

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