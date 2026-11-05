Herro had 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics.

Herro sparked a third-quarter rally for Milwaukee, scoring 17 of his 25 points in the frame. The star guard led the Bucks in scoring once again, albeit in another losing effort. He's reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five appearances and has knocked down four triples in four straight games. During that four-game stretch, he's averaged 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per tilt.