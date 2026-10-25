Herro finished with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 127-116 loss to the 76ers.

Herro logged the second-most minutes for the Bucks in this 11-point loss, but his contributions were subpar -- he didn't record a single defensive stat and only attempted three shots from beyond the arc. This was a step in the wrong direction for Herro, who opened the season scoring 58 points combined in his first two outings while shooting 9-for-21 from deep. Despite Saturday's subpar showing, Herro's role as one of the Bucks' go-to offensive options can't be overlooked.