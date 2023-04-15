Caruso produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 102-91 Play-In Game loss to Miami.

Caruso remained in the starting lineup Friday and ended with another productive night despite the season-ending loss. After an up-and-down campaign, Caruso demonstrated the sort of impact he can have when healthy with two strong performances to close the season. If he can finally stay healthy next season, he will likely serve as an elite stream option for anyone needing assists and steals.