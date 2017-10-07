Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in win

Portis posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 114-101 preseason win over the Bucks.

Portis looked like the real deal coming off the bench to spell Nikola Mirotic, and his hefty stat line is going to make Coach Fred Hoiberg's decision on who to start at power forward all the more difficult. The battle also includes rookie Lauri Makkanen (back), which makes it likely that the situation may devolve into a timeshare with no real viable fantasy option at the position. Until one player emerges with consistent output, its best to look elsewhere for value at power forward.