White (calf) recorded 27 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 150-147 double-overtime loss to the Jazz.

For just the third time in three seasons, White was deployed off the bench, with the Bulls doing so in an effort to manage his minutes in his 2025-26 debut. Though head coach Billy Donovan suggested prior to the game that White would be on a 24-minute limit, Donovan noted that the Bulls felt comfortable extending the 25-year-old after he relayed that he was feeling stronger as the game progressed, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Though White fared well during his time on the court and seemingly came out of Sunday's game free of setbacks, the Bulls have already ruled him out for Monday's game in Denver for right calf strain injury management. White should return to action Wednesday in Portland but is likely to sit out again in one game of Chicago's upcoming back-to-back set Friday and Saturday versus the Heat and Wizards, respectively.