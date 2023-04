DeRozan amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 play-in game victory over the Raptors.

The veteran wasn't as sharp as he's been in other games, but he contributed across the board and played a big role in keeping Chicago's season alive for one more game. Expect DeRozan to play an important Friday when the Bulls take on the Heat in a must-win matchup for the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference.