DeRozan closed with 29 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 136-126 win over Atlanta.

DeRozan is averaging 24.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 28 games without Zach LaVine this season. Across those contests, he is connecting on 47.9 percent of 16.7 shots per game. The 34-year-old is averaging 28.8 points and logging 40.4 minutes per game in his last five contests.