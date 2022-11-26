DeRozan had 30 points (12-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Thunder.

DeRozan led the team with 30 points in the overtime win. While his usage had been oddly inconsistent from game to game this season, this does mark four straight games where he's attempted at least 24 shots. In those games, the five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 33.8 points on 50 percent shooting.