DeRozan produced 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 102-82 win over the Wizards.
DeRozan led the Bulls in scoring and assists while finishing one point shy of surpassing the 30-point mark in Sunday's victory. DeRozan has scored 25 or more points with five or more assists 22 times this season.
