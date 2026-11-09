Hawkins ended with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Sunday's 127-121 loss to the 76ers.

Hawkins saw his largest workload of the season and responded with a season-high nine points after totaling just eight points across his previous four appearances. Norman Powell's absence helped open up minutes in Chicago's backcourt, though Hawkins remains a fringe fantasy option given his limited role and lack of peripheral production. He'll need to establish a more consistent place in the rotation before warranting attention outside deeper leagues.