Giddey chipped in 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to the Pacers.

Giddey ended just three assists shy from recording a triple-double, and by now, seeing him fill the stat sheet is a common trend. The versatile guard missed two games Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 due to an ankle injury, but he's been excellent since returning to the hardwood. He has five double-doubles and two triple-doubles over his last eight contests.