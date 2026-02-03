This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Listed out vs. Bucks
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Phillips (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Phillips was added to the injury report as questionable after picking up a right wrist sprain, and he's since been ruled out for Tuesday's clash. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the rotation considering Chicago's frontcourt is otherwise healthy.