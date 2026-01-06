Phillips ended with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to Boston.

Phillips remained in the rotation, logging minutes for the third straight game. With injuries currently a major issue in Chicago, Phillips has been one of the beneficiaries, albeit only just. Despite the increased role, Phillips has failed to produce at a high level, outside of his 2.5 steals per game over the past two.