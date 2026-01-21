Buzelis closed with 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 138-110 victory over the Clippers.

Buzelis continued his recent run of production, filling the boxscore once again. After a frustrating start to the season, it appears as though Buzelis may have finally earned the trust of head coach Billy Donovan, having played at least 30 minutes in seven of the past 10 games. For those who were able to navigate the early-season difficulties, things are certainly looking more positive moving forward.