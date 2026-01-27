Buzelis chipped in 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 129-118 loss to the Lakers.

Buzelis' minutes can vary more than most other consistent starters, but he still scored in double figures in his sixth consecutive game Monday. The second-year forward has averaged 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game in his last six appearances.