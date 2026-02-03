Minnesota agreed to trade Conley to Chicago in a three-team deal Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Jaden Ivey was also sent to Chicago, while Dario Saric and Kevin Huerter will head to Detroit with Minnesota unloading a protected swap for this salary dump.

Father Time caught up to Conley in Minnesota and the club will go in a different direction. The Bulls have a crowded backcourt, and it's hard to imagine Conley playing more than a minimal role as things currently stand. If the Bulls end up moving Coby White or other pieces, maybe that changes. Conley can be considered questionable to debut Thursday against Toronto.